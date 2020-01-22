Pirate Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,747.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $5.62 million and $44,747.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 142,705,488 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

