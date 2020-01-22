Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 209,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,691. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $37,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,084,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.