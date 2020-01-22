Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 24,718,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,799,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

