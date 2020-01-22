PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.27. 807,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

