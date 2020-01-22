POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.71

Shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.07.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.