PRiVCY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $40,998.00 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043726 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

