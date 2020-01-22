Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.