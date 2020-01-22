Progress Software Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the software maker on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of PRGS opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

