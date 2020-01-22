Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 1,182,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,129. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.