ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.90. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1,621 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.