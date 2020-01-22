ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.90. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1,621 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.
