ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.64, approximately 4,057,299 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,699,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

