ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.14

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and traded as low as $19.69. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 1,440 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

