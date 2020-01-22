PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

