Provoco Token (VOCO) Hits Market Cap of $69,141.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 73.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $69,141.00 and $28,034.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.03502592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00130177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

Provoco Token Token Trading

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.