Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PRU opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

