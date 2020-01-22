PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 183,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,403. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

