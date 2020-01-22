Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 48,450 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 422.56% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

