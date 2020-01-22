PutinCoin Trading 50.8% Lower This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $83,837.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00052894 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00073270 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,526.41 or 0.99924553 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033715 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001627 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 980,566,833 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

