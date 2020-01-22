QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,571,697.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QAD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. QAD’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in QAD by 150.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

