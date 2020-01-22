QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $57,703.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

