Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $120,200.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 46 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $1,066.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 47 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,177.82.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 198,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $674.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 114.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quanterix by 469.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 16.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

