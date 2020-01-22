Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.19. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 26,840 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

