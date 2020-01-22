Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.19. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 26,840 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit