R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,881 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after buying an additional 10,543,933 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

