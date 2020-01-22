R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $115.11. 15,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,699. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.87 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.