R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.65. 20,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $80.57 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

