Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock worth $7,217,345. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,918,000 after buying an additional 710,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,256,000 after buying an additional 400,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.