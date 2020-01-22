Regal Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.62 and a 52-week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

