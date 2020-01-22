Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $117,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

BABA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. 10,030,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.