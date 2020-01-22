Regal Wealth Group Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $8,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.90. 307,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.