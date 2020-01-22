Regal Wealth Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.29. The company had a trading volume of 113,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

