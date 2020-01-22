Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22, approximately 20,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 72,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $134.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.98.

About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

