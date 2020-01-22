Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 395 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.51. 37,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $162.67 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit