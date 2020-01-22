Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 395 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.51. 37,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $162.67 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

