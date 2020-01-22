Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 895,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

