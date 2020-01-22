Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $418,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. 2,406,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

