Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,549. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $185.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.