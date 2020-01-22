Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Ecolab by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 91,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 98,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

ECL stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $196.30. 483,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,420. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

