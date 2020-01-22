Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 1.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hexcel by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Longbow Research raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.