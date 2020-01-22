Resimac Group (ASX:RMC) Stock Price Down 2%

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.49 ($1.05) and last traded at A$1.50 ($1.06), 24,420 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.53 ($1.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,329.38, a quick ratio of 230.73 and a current ratio of 230.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.97.

About Resimac Group (ASX:RMC)

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

