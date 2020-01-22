Resource Management LLC Decreases Stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

Resource Management LLC lowered its stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,210 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC owned 0.10% of Superior Energy Services worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE SPN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 48.56% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $425.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

