Resource Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Resource Management LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 9,558,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

