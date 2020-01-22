Resource Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,530. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.