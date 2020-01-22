Resource Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Resource Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in BP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 5,997,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,310. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

