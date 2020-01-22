Resource Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 6.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 564,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MVV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1007 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra MidCap400’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

