Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 1,136,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

