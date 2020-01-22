RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Broadcom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $308.07 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

