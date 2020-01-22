RFG Advisory LLC Has $17.71 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1879 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

