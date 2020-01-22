RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

