RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1617 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

