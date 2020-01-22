RFG Advisory LLC Sells 783 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,439.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 116,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $360,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

