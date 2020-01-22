RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RGC Resources stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 64.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at about $281,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

